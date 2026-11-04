20-year-old charged in deadly Langley Park shooting of 13-year-old girl

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The Brief Prince George's County police responded early Tuesday morning to 15th Avenue in Langley Park and found two teenage girls shot, one fatally. Police identified the deceased victim as 13-year-old Any Davalos of Silver Spring; a second teenage victim remains hospitalized in critical condition. Detectives arrested 20-year-old Marcos Melendez-Umanzor of Hyattsville late Tuesday night, charging him with first- and second-degree murder following an argument.



A 20-year-old Hyattsville man faces murder charges after an argument led to a shooting early Tuesday morning in Langley Park, leaving a 13-year-old girl dead and a 14-year-old girl critically injured.

What we know:

Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 8100 block of 15th Avenue at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 3 for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two teenage girls suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as 13-year-old Any Davalos of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the second teenage victim to a local hospital, where she remains hospitalized with critical injuries. The 14-year-old managed to call 911 herself, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and the two victims were known to one another and that the shooting stemmed from an argument, according to police.

Investigators identified the lone suspect as 20-year-old Marcos Melendez-Umanzor of Hyattsville. Late Tuesday night, members of the PGPD Fugitive Unit—working alongside the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force—located and arrested Melendez-Umanzor.

Marcos Melendez-Umanzor (Courtesy of PGPD)

Melendez-Umanzor has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, and related offenses. He remains held in the custody of the Prince George's County Department of Corrections.

Prior to the incident, Davalos had been reported missing from Silver Spring by the Montgomery County Police Department.

(Courtesy of the Montgomery County Police Department)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not detailed what specific dispute led to the shooting or the exact nature of the relationship between Melendez-Umanzor and the two girls.

Anyone with additional information relevant to the ongoing case is urged to contact homicide detectives at 301-516-2512 and reference case number 26-0058632.