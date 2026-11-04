Dupont Circle restaurant closing and moving to Alexandria at year’s end

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The Brief Italian restaurant Floriana will close its doors on Dec. 31, 2026, after nearly five decades in Dupont Circle. The restaurant will move to Old Town Alexandria, but did not share a timeline for its opening. The restaurant did not specify a reason for the closure.



Floriana Restaurant is preparing to close its doors on 17th Street after nearly five decades in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle community. The neighborhood staple will officially shut down its D.C. location on Dec. 31 before moving to Old Town Alexandria.

What we know:

The Italian restaurant first opened in 1979 and has served as a fixture for neighborhood traditions and a gathering place for Pride festivities. In 2021, the restaurant received a visit from then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, as they toured local establishments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Floriana has shared few details about the timeline for the upcoming Alexandria space, though it revealed that the new Old Town location will sit less than a mile from the King Street-Old Town Metro station. The restaurant also confirmed that all existing gift cards will be honored at the new Virginia location.

Floriana has several locations outside the D.C. region, including in Wilmington, Delaware, and North Carolina. The restaurant is planning to expand into Huntsville, Alabama.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of emotion from customers on Instagram, with longtime visitors expressing sadness over the closure.

What they're saying:

"I’m so heartbroken to hear this. You’ve been a special place for my husband and I since we met almost 13 years ago. Old Town is just too far from home for us," one person commented on social media.

"We are so sad to hear this. So many Sunday brunches and even our rehearsal dinner. You will be missed," another said.

"This might be enough to convince us to travel *all the way* to Old Town," another customer said.

The restaurant did not specify a reason for the closure.