MDOT: 557 people died on Maryland roads last year, distracted driving part of problem

Chances are when someone mentions distracted driving, you probably think of people on their phones while behind the wheel.

For instance, FOX 5 walked around Bethesda Monday afternoon asking people: "Of all fatal distracted driving crashes, what percentage do you think involve somebody on their cell phone?"

"99 percent," answered Michael Futterman.

"40 percent?," asked Nicole Lloyd.

The real number of fatal distracted driving crashes involving the confirmed use of a smartphone is just 12%, according to officials at AAA, who cited the latest federal data.

"There are many other distractions that are in play that are also leading to deaths on our roadways," said AAA Mid-Atlantic Public and Government Affairs Manager Ragina Hill.

While Hill added that distracted driving crashes involving a cell phone are likely underreported, she also mentioned drivers not paying attention to the road due to activities like looking at the radio, eating, or engaging with another person in their car.

Maryland officials called attention to the problem Monday, announcing there were 557 deaths on state highways in 2021. They said distracted driving is one of the reasons why.

"Every crash that happens on our roadway is preventable," said MDOT Sec. James Portis Jr. "Every single crash."

According to a recent survey conducted on behalf of MDOT, the majority of Maryland road users consider unsafe driving a major problem.