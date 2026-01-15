MCPS parents worried about proposed changes to special education staffing at schools

The Brief Montgomery County parents are frustrated about proposed staffing changes in special education. Parents say paraeducator cuts and reductions in autism-specific support could have devastating impacts on kids with special needs. Many are planning to speak out at an MCPS budget meeting Thursday evening.



Families of children with autism are bracing for a heated Montgomery County School Board meeting over proposed staffing changes in special education.

Parents say paraeducator cuts and reductions in autism-specific support could have devastating impacts on kids with special needs.

What we know:

Many parents at the Thursday evening meeting say they’re frustrated with the lack of communication over MCPS’ proposed special education staffing plan, particularly when it comes to paraeducators and critical autism supports.

Many are expected to speak during the budget hearing.

One parent of a child who has autism spoke with FOX 5 ahead of the meeting.

"Since last week, we’ve been told that the autism department has been services revamped or that there’s been some fire rings and speech therapy department, so we just want some clarity, some transparency as to what’s going on that’s affecting our kids," mom Elizabeth McKinney de Burgos said.

Big picture view:

MCPS is moving forward with a reorganization of its special education staff as part of its proposed fiscal year 2027 budget — a plan district leaders say is meant to realign resources and prepare for growing student needs, including more children with autism.

In the past, MCPS has described reassignments such as those at Darnestown Learning Center as a result of enrollment changes. But parents and advocacy groups say those changes could come at a cost.

In a letter to the community, families warn that MCPS has reduced its autism services unit, reassigned psychologists with autism-specific expertise and eliminated supervisor positions that once supported schools and IEP teams.

They say losing that specialized knowledge could leave teachers and paraeducators without the tools they need to properly support autistic students, even as the district plans to expand autism programs into more schools.

"I’m worried about the quality of care. I’m worried about regression. I’m worried about that prime time in the summertime when they start losing those skills. If he doesn’t have that opportunity to have that ready for the fall, then what? I don’t need him starting the year already delayed," McKinney de Burgos went on to say.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 reached out to MCPS for comment.

You can read the full statement from a district spokesperson below.

"MCPS remains committed to supporting autistic students and all students with disabilities.

The Autism Unit has not been eliminated, and we have not removed units that serve our students with disabilities; to say otherwise is fundamentally incorrect. While there has been a shift in leadership, the essential services these units provide remain in place.

The Department of Specialized Support Services, which includes Special Education, is engaged in a thoughtful reorganization intended to strengthen how services are delivered across the system. The goal is to better align expertise with best practices, reduce longstanding structural barriers and comply with policy and law.

School psychologists continue to play a critical role in serving our autistic students. They remain responsible for conducting essential assessments and supporting IEP teams. This reorganization is intended to better position our experts to support students and staff across the system.

We value collaboration and transparency and remain focused on ensuring that every student is supported, included and positioned for success."