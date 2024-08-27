MCPS to move all outdoor activities indoors Wednesday due to extreme heat

article

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) announced that all outdoor school-day activities on Wednesday, Aug. 28, will be moved indoors due to forecasted extreme heat.

The decision affects a range of activities, including lunch, recess, physical education classes, and any outdoor lessons or events.

This announcement comes as a Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the region, including Washington, D.C., with heat index values expected to reach between 105-110°F.

The move is part of the school district’s efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff during extreme weather conditions.

The changes will also impact after-school athletic events.

While MCPS athletics will continue to operate as usual after 6:00 p.m., there will be specific modifications in place to address the heat.

"No outdoor contests may be conducted before 6:00 p.m.," MCPS stated in a message sent to families.

Any games or matches scheduled before that time will either be pushed back to after 6:00 p.m. or rescheduled to a later date according to standard rescheduling procedures.

For contests that do take place after 6:00 p.m., MCPS emphasized the importance of monitoring student-athletes closely. Coaches, officials, and athletic trainers should monitor student-athletes carefully per usual protocol. Additionally, mandatory water breaks will be implemented every 15-20 minutes during gameplay, and ample water, ice towels, and access to a cold immersion tub will be made available.

Practices will follow the MCPS Athletics weather guidelines, with further instructions provided to athletics specialists and trainers to ensure the safety of all participants.