MCPS asks parents for feedback on cell phone policy

Montgomery County Public Schools is turning to parents for feedback on cell phone policies for students.

The school district is asking for families to complete a survey regarding the "use of personal mobile devices in our schools."

FOX 5 has learned the survey is designed to get feedback from parents and families about any potential guidelines and rules the schools have in place for students.

MCPS joins several school districts across the area focusing on curbing cell phone use among students on campus and in classrooms. A new pilot program underway at some schools, including in Montgomery County, prohibits use of cell phones during the day on campus.

Montgomery County Public Schools says any cell phone use policy would apply to all personal mobile devices not provided by the school district that can send or receive voice, video, or text data including phones, e-readers, tablets and more including any devices with microphones and headphones.