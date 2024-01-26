DC middle and high school students robbed 3 different times on campus: officials

Parents were notified about three different incidents of students being robbed at McKinley Middle School and McKinley Tech High School in D.C.

According to details in a letter sent to parents, the first incident occurred on Wednesday, January 24, around 8 a.m. School administration was notified that unknown males approached a student arriving at the school's campus in a vehicle in the parking lot and demanded the student's property. The student safely got into the school building physically unharmed and reported the incident to staff.

The Metropolitan Police Department was made aware of the incident.

The second incident occurred on the same day, around 8:30 p.m. While two students were leaving the school grounds and heading to their parent's vehicle, unknown males arrived in a vehicle and demanded the student's property. The students safely got into their parent's vehicle physically unharmed and reported the incident to staff.

The third incident occurred on Thursday, January 25, around 12:30 p.m., as 8th grade students returned to the building from recess, three unknown males, one of whom produced a knife, took property from two of our students.

A staff member outside witnessed the incident and immediately ushered all students, including the two impacted, safely back into the building. An alert status was sent out to both campuses and the Metropolitan Police Department was contacted.

No word from police or either school on the above incidents. Parents and families received a letter on January 24 and 25 with details about each incident.

A student sent FOX 5 the two full letters that were sent home to parents and families of McKinley Middle School along with McKinley Tech High School. Read both letters below:

Dear McKinley Middle School and McKinley Tech High School Parents and Families,

At McKinley, we are committed to the safety of our students. Communicating about incidents that occur while students are away from home is critical to maintaining strong partnerships with families.

Around 8:00 a.m. on January 24th, school administration was alerted that unknown males approached a student arriving at our campus in a vehicle in our parking lot and demanded the student's property. The student got safely into our building physically unharmed and reported the incident to staff. School administration immediately called the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to launch their proceedings.

Around 8:30 p.m. on January 24th, school administration was alerted that unknown males approached two students departing our campus in a vehicle in our parking lot and demanded the student's property. The students safely got into their parent's vehicle physically unharmed and reported the incident to staff. School administration is working with Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) for this incident.

I recognize that these are both concerning incidents. McKinley leadership will continue to work with our Public Safety partners to identify and implement additional safety measures to help our students safely commute to and from campus. DCPS Police officers are also keeping our campus on special attention, and MPD officers will patrol and support the surrounding neighborhood as students travel to and from school. Metro Transit Police will increase their presence near the NoMa/Gallaudet University station during arrival and dismissal.

We are also here to support students in coping with the effects of community incidents. I want to remind families that McKinley MS and McKinley HS have dedicated wellness teams comprising school counselors, social workers, and psychologists. In addition to supporting the students directly impacted, those teams will continue to provide all students with a safe space to ask questions and share their feelings. Please reach out to me to connect your student with support services if needed.

As a reminder, it is important for students to always remain aware of their surroundings while traveling to and from school. Please talk with your child and encourage them to heed the following guidance:

• Travel in a group or with a friend, neighbor, or other trusted individual whenever possible;

• Plan to commute to school and arrive by 8:30 a.m. Instruction begins promptly at 8:40 a.m. for high school and at 8:45 a.m. for middle school;

• Keep valuable items out of sight;

• Avoid distractions while walking, like using phones or other technology; and

• Walk along main roads, avoid alleys or other low-visibility paths.

• As you go about your daily routine, if you notice things that appear out of the ordinary, contact police:

• To report immediate threats or emergencies, call 911

• To report suspicious activity or behavior, call: (202) 727-9099

• Report by using MPD’s iWATCH website: iwatchdc.org

• Report by using MPD’s Text Tip Line at: 50411The safety and well-being of our students are paramount. If you have any questions, please call the school office at (202) 281-3950 or email me at kortni.stafford@k12.dc.gov.

Sincerely,

Kortni Stafford

Principal, McKinley Middle School, and McKinley Tech High School

The second letter sent to parents and families:

Dear McKinley Middle School and McKinley Technology High School Parents and Families,

At McKinley, we are committed to a safe learning environment. Communicating home about incidents that arise during the school day is critical to maintaining strong partnerships with families.

Around 12:30 p.m. today, as 8th grade students were returning to the building from recess, three unknown males, one of whom produced a knife, took property from two of our students. A staff member outside witnessed the incident and immediately ushered all students, including the two impacted, safely back into our building.

Out of an abundance of caution, we went into alert status at both campuses while we contacted the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). During alert status, instruction and movement throughout the building continue, but access to outside areas, such as sports fields, playgrounds, and courtyards, is restricted. MPD arrived at our building quickly and launched their proceedings.

Around 1:00 p.m., we received clearance to resume normal building operations, and the day continued as planned with dismissal support from DC Public Schools (DCPS) Police, MPD, DCPS security officers, and Safe Passage workers. This evening, DCPS Police and MPD will maintain a presence in our neighborhood and parking lot through all sports practices and events.

All releases from afterschool practices or games will take place from the gymnasium doors, where an officer will also be stationed. This plan and increased law enforcement presence in our neighborhood will remain in place through next week. We will continue to support directly impacted students and those who may have witnessed this incident in coping with the effects of community violence. For our 8th graders, we held a community circle led by our two social workers, Ms. Denson and Ms. Matthews, shortly before dismissal. Our social workers connected with students, emphasized safety and security reminders, and shared their open office hours with students for next week. They are prepared to support students who need time or space to share their feelings or ask questions.

In addition, McKinley MS and McKinley HS have robust wellness teams comprising school counselors, social workers, and psychologists. Our teams are dedicated to ensuring students have a safe and reliable space to process these recent events or emotions surrounding them. Please contact me to connect your student with support services if needed.

The safety and well-being of our students are paramount. If you have any questions, please call the school office at (202) 281-3950 or email me at kortni.stafford@k12.dc.gov.

Sincerely,

Kortni Stafford

Principal, McKinley Middle School, and McKinley Tech High School

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Stay with FOX 5 for updates.