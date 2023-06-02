MCDOT Unveils 'Ride With Pride Bus' honoring LGBTQ+ Pride Month

The Montgomery County Maryland Department of Transportation (MCDOT) has introduced a specially themed "Ride with Pride" bus in honor of Pride Month and to demonstrate solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

The Ride On bus, wrapped with the Intersex Progress Pride Flag and illuminated by neon lights for enhanced visibility during the night, aims to celebrate LGBTQ+ voices, culture, and civil rights.

Throughout the month of June, all MCDOT buses will feature onboard #RidewithPride poster displays, accompanied by a QR code directing passengers to a web page that provides historical and cultural information about the LGBTQ+ community.

On June 1, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Evan Glass, Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs Anthony Woods, along with council members and members of the Montgomery Delegation to the Maryland General Assembly, embarked on the inaugural journey of the Pride Bus. The ride culminated in a ceremony outside the Executive Office Building in Rockville, where the Progress Pride Flag was raised.

"The Ride with Pride Bus symbolizes our commitment to social justice and equality, while also serving as a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community," expressed County Executive Elrich. "Montgomery County is known for its diversity, and this bus sends a clear message that our county is a safe and inclusive environment for all residents, workers, and visitors."

The Pride Bus will be deployed on various bus routes throughout Montgomery County, offering a vibrant and inclusive experience to passengers. Commuters are encouraged to capture and share photos of the bus on social media using the hashtag #RideWithPride.

MCDOT Director Chris Conklin expressed his pride in unveiling this groundbreaking initiative, stating, "I am proud to present Maryland's first-ever bus of its kind, as a symbol of support for our LGBTQ+ employees, customers, and the broader community. Public transportation plays a pivotal role in fostering a safe and equitable society, and we have a responsibility to uplift historically marginalized groups."

Passengers interested in riding the Pride Bus can find a general schedule on the MCDOT #RidewithPride page.