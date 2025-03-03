Mayor Bowser's DC 2050 plan to improve housing, jobs, and neighborhoods

article

The Brief Mayor Bowser and the DC Office of Planning launched DC 2050, a plan to reshape the city’s growth for the first time since 2006. The plan aims to guide housing, job creation, public spaces, and neighborhood connections by 2050. Residents are encouraged to participate through surveys and public meetings starting March 22. DC 2050 will focus on affordable housing, job opportunities, and inclusive growth across all eight wards.



What will D.C. look like in 2050?

Shaping DC's future

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Office of Planning are asking residents to weigh in as they embark on the city’s first major Comprehensive Plan rewrite in almost 20 years.

The initiative will serve as a roadmap for shaping D.C.’s growth through 2050, focusing on housing, jobs, neighborhood connections, historic preservation, and public spaces.

Monday’s announcement took place at The Strand in Deanwood, a historic Ward 7 landmark revitalized through the city’s Food Access Fund.

The site, now home to a restaurant, also features 86 affordable housing units and new job opportunities, serving as a model for community-focused development.

"DC 2050 is our chance to lay out a vision for both current and future residents — one that ensures we have the affordable housing, good jobs, and world-class amenities needed to support a thriving city," Bowser said Monday. "This plan will help us build on our successes, address challenges, and create a roadmap for a strong and dynamic D.C., and we want residents to be involved in the process."

The two-year planning process will involve residents, businesses, community organizations, and elected officials.

DC 2050 public meetings, surveys

Public meetings will begin later this month, allowing residents to share their vision of the city's future.

In the meantime, residents can participate in discussions and take the DC 2050 Vision Survey at DC2050.com.

Affordable housing & job growth in DC

D.C. is projected to have 845,000 residents and 1 million jobs by 2050, according to Anita Cozart, director of the D.C. Office of Planning.

Cozart emphasized the plan’s goal of ensuring growth benefits all eight wards, particularly through affordable housing and job creation.

Public meetings for DC 2050 will be held on the following dates:

Saturday, March 22, 11 a.m. – MLK Library (901 G St. NW)

Tuesday, March 25, 6 p.m. – Barry Farm Recreation Center (1230 Sumner Rd. SE)

Thursday, March 27, 6 p.m. – Virtual Meeting