Mayor Bowser: 'Guns, carjackings, 13-year-olds, a recipe for tragedies'

The 13-year-old suspect, killed by an off-duty federal security officer during what D.C. authorities say was an attempted carjacking, has been identified as a middle school student.

The Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed the 13-year-old killed late Saturday after the attempted carjacking was Vernard Toney, Jr. — identified Monday as a 7th grade student at Kelly Miller Middle School.

A spokesperson for D.C. Public Schools shared a letter with FOX 5 that was sent to the school community from Kelly Miller Middle School Principal Donnell Cox.

"Vernard was a smart and talented student who created personal relationships not only with his schoolmates but also many of the staff here at Kelly Miller," Cox wrote. "He had a natural comedic ability and loved to make people laugh, especially when he would joke that he was the principal of Kelly Miller MS. Vernard also loved to play basketball and spend his free time on the court with his friends."

Featured article

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident unfolded around 10 p.m. near 6th and D Street NW.

Police believe Toney and another young person approached the off-duty federal security officer – identified as William Reynolds – who was sitting in his car waiting for his shift to begin. When they ordered him to get out of the car, police said one of the suspects was holding his hand in his front waistband pocket "as if he had a handgun," but they did not indicate which suspect.

Toney, Jr. was shot and later died at a local hospital.

"Guns, carjackings, 13-year-olds. Recipe for tragedies. That’s what we have," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Mayor Bowser addressed the incident Monday at a ribbon cutting ceremony where she was asked what – if anything – the District can do for parents.

"This is what I’ll say about this: Obviously, we want to support families who have children who they can’t manage. I mean, people laugh at me sometimes when I say a child may be better off in a secure [detained] environment. But a child who’s been accused, and we have children who are doing carjackings, it’s probably not one single one they have done or have been arrested for," Bowser said. "We need to treat those matters, make sure the children don’t learn that they can do carjackings randomly and without punishment and a secured environment may actually help them get the services they need. So, the whole system has to work toward that."

Related article

MPD Acting Chief Pamela Smith said detectives are still working on reviewing video of the incident.

"To the mayor’s point, it’s tragic. It’s a tragedy," Chief Smith said. "We are working very, very feverishly with the court system and our partners in this space when it comes to guns. But what’s really troubling is how so many juveniles seem to get their hands on these weapons. This incident certainly is an indication of what we’re dealing with on a daily basis."

The second suspect remains on the run as of this writing.