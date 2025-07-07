Mayor Bowser extends DC youth curfew through end of summer

Large gatherings of teens have been causing disturbances since the start of summer and this past weekend, they were seen setting off illegal fireworks in Navy Yard. Neighbors are concerned, and on Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took action.

What we know:

Teens gathering late at night, getting into fights and stealing from stores has been an ongoing concern. The incidents led the D.C. Council to approve a curfew that moves the citywide start time up to 11 p.m. for anyone 17 and younger.

Now, after what police are calling unlawful behavior by a large crowd of teens over the weekend, Mayor Bowser has signed an emergency youth curfew into law.

Dig deeper:

On Friday night, police responded to multiple calls reporting disorderly behavior near the corner of First and M Streets, where large groups of teens had gathered and were setting off illegal fireworks.

Over Friday and Saturday night, police made 28 arrests — 20 of them teenagers — with most facing fireworks-related charges. Officers recovered roughly 400 fireworks, including Roman candles, firecrackers and firecracker rockets.

The new curfew doesn’t just move the start time earlier from 12:01 a.m. to 11 p.m. citywide, it also introduces "enforcement zones," where police can implement an 8 p.m. curfew if needed.

What they're saying:

Residents told FOX 5 they’re hoping the new rules will help restore peace in their neighborhood.

"It was real bad. his kid was throwing fireworks and two into the train station into the crowd. People was scared…running and stuff," neighbor John Kennedy said.

"Definitely makes you think twice when you’re going out. In the evening, just wanting to be aware of your surroundings and you kind of see the big groups on their bikes and things like that, especially if a few blocks over in the open field area that’s been a big issue in the neighborhood," said Grace Mccaffery.

"It’s pretty concerning. I have friends that walk their dog and they say that like if they’re more afraid of like groups of young people than they are of any like one adult coming up to them are approaching them, you know, assaulting them or anything like that," Kat Stout told FOX 5.

What's next:

The emergency legislation is now in effect for 90 days, running through July and August.