Mayor Bowser activating DC Emergency Operations Center as Tropical Depression Ida nears

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that the District is activating the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Wednesday, Sept. 1 as Tropical Depression Ida moves toward the area.

The National Weather Service says Ida will bring periods of heavy rain and possibly damaging winds to the District beginning around noon on Wednesday. Officials say the area could see anywhere from three to five inches of rain, downed trees, and possible flash flooding.

Mayor Bowser says the services are being activated from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. to ensure coordination between District, regional, and federal partners.

"I’ve charged our response agencies with working together to anticipate needs and ensure as minimal impact to the District as possible. We are asking residents to take Ida seriously and to pay close attention to the weather conditions and latest alerts," said Mayor Bowser.

Flash flooding remains a serious risk as Ida moves over the District and residents are encouraged to stay off of the roads if possible.

"If you are driving tomorrow, remember: turn around, don’t drown," Mayor Bowser said.

Do not drive through floodwaters. Officials say almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles.

Drivers are also encouraged to look out for flooding in low-lying areas at bridges and at highway dips. As little as 6 inches of water may cause a driver to lose control of their vehicle.



"We can’t stress enough the importance of not driving or walking through standing flood water," said HSEMA Director Dr. Christopher Rodriguez. "Driving through standing water not only endangers your life but risks the lives of the District’s first responders."