Matthew Perry death update: Multiple arrests made, including at least one doctor, TMZ reports

Multiple arrests have been made, including at least one doctor in the death of Matthew Perry, according to TMZ.

Perry was receiving ketamine infusion therapy for anxiety and depression, but the last therapy was a week and a half before his death. According to TMZ, the ketamine in his system was not doctor-prescribed.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have executed search warrants and seized computers, phones and other electronic equipment. Officials continue to investigate who supplied Perry with the ketamine that caused him to lose consciousness last October and drown in his hot tub.