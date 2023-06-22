'Unprecedented' Matador, Texas, tornado leaves 4 dead, 10 injured, officials say

At least four people have been killed, and 10 others were injured when a tornado ripped through the town of Matador, Texas , Wednesday evening, according to local officials.

According to Derek Delgado, the Public Information Officer with Lubbock Fire Rescue, everyone is currently accounted for, and search and rescue efforts will resume at first light Thursday morning.

"Coming in last night from Lubbock, coming in from the south, you really had to pass everything in order to get to where all the command post vehicles were," Delgado said on FOX Weather Thursday morning. "It was truly something I’ve never seen in my career, just the amount of emergency crews from around the state that have come together to help this town is truly remarkable."

But also, Delgado continued, the emotional toll of what took place is something that will affect residents well into the future.

"These people’s livelihoods, we had a restaurant, you know, completely torn apart. We had doors broken down, residences, you know, demolished," he said. "It’s truly devastating, especially with a town this size."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Drone video shows extensive damage after a deadly tornado in Matador, Texas, on June 21, 2023. (Lubbock Fire Rescue/Twitter)

Matador has a population of around 571 and is located about 60 miles east-northeast of Lubbock in northwestern Texas.

Much of Matador remains without power due to the severe weather that rolled through Texas and the Plains on Wednesday .

"The town of Matador has experienced an unprecedented tornado bringing damaging winds to the town," Lubbock Fire Rescue said in a statement on Twitter . "Agencies from across the South Plains have assisted with search and rescue efforts. These agencies include police, fire and EMS. State resources have arrived to Matador to begin post-disaster operations, including damage assessment and final recovery efforts."

In addition, Lubbock Fire Rescue said a cooling center has been opened in Matador because of the expected excessive heat on Thursday.

A press conference with Lubbock Fire Rescue is expected to be held around 7 a.m. CST to provide an update on the ongoing situation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX Weather for updates.