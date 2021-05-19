Massive surge in Maryland, DC carjackings prompts formation of prosecutor task force

With carjackings in D.C. and its Maryland suburbs doubling in 2020 – and then presenting numbers rivaling those in 2021 – local and regional prosecutors are creating a task force to match the cross-border nature of the trend.

On Wednesday, attorneys representing a number of local governments announced the creation of a Regional Carjacking Prosecutor Task Force designed create cooperation between various offices prosecuting these criminals.

"We are tearing down the borders that carjackers use to conceal their trails of violence," Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan Lenzner said.

Lenzner was joined by State’s Attorneys from Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, as well as the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Channing Phillips.

During the press conference, Lenzner announced two indictments the task force had already prosecuted.

The first indictment charges Elijah-Greene Parker, 19, and Rashaun Onley, 21, of DC with armed robbery and with carjacking two victims in February – as well as three counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm.

The arrest of the pair was also a major victory for the carjacking law enforcement task force, which was recently formed.

The second indictment was for Mikye Dione Speaks, 22, of Glenarden, who was stole a car from a suspect at gunpoint in February.