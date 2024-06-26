Massive DC apartment fire displaces 76 residents

Crews removed debris and boarded up windows and doors Wednesday, a day after a massive fire gutted a southeast D.C. apartment complex and displaced dozens of residents.

The fire was reported on Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 2600 block of Bowen Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, smoke and flames billowed from the roof of the four-story building. The fire spread quickly to other structures in the complex. The fire was so intense that all firefighters were evacuated from inside the buildings.

Officials say one resident was rescued from the apartment and transported to a nearby hospital with smoke inhalation and non-life-threatening injuries. One firefighter was also transported with injuries considered not to be life-threatening.

Crews also were able to rescue a puppy from on f the apartment units.

A total of 76 people were left displaced due to the blaze. The Red Cross, D.C. Homeland Security & Emergency Management, and the Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services are assisting.

Firefighters in Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Arlington, and Alexandria assisted with other calls in the District while D.C. units were on the scene of the blaze.