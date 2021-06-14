Massive chemical fire at Rockton factory forces evacuations

An explosion that prompted a large fire at a Rocktown manufacturing plant Monday has forced nearby residents to evacuate.

The explosion happened around 7 a.m. at Chemtool Incorporated located at 1165 Prairie Hill Road.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the fire are being told to evacuate as officials investigate.

People who live inside the red-circled area are being forced to evacuate as crews put out a fire at the Chemtool Incorporated plant in Rocktown, Illinois.

Roscoe Middle School at 6121 Elevator Road in Roscoe, Illinois has been set up as an evacuation site.

There was no immediate reports of injuries.

Roughly 40 local agencies from southwest Wisconsin and northern Illinois responded to help put out the fire.

Officials stopped putting water on the fire late Monday morning to let it burn through to save water and avoid runoff into local waterways.

The plant manufactures grease products, lubricants and other fluids

Rockton is a suburb 10 miles north of Rockford.

This story is developing.