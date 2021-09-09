Mass vaccination sites reopening across Northern Virginia

Mass vaccination sites are making a comeback in Northern Virginia.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"We gave the county executive the ability to enter into leases so we are ready to have the sites ready for whatever comes in the next month or two," Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair-At-Large Ann Wheeler explained Thursday.

As previously reported by Inside Nova, this week county officials decided to once again rent out the two locations that had been home to their mass vaccination sites that closed earlier this summer. One was located at the old Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge, the other at Manassas Mall.

Wheeler said they’re essentially trying to stay ahead of the game, with county staff anticipating the need for booster shots as well as younger children potentially being able to get the vaccine soon too.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Biden tightens COVID-19 vaccine mandate on federal workers, contractors

"Over the last 90 days we had 24 residents pass away from COVID-19, and that’s in my mind 24 too many," Wheeler told FOX 5. "And so if we’re going to go with the booster program to help those who are either at more risk or if they find that we need boosters, I’m all in on making sure that we vaccinate our way out of this."

Advertisement

Wheeler said details of when the sites will be up and running are still being worked out.