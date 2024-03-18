Mass shooting in DC leaves 2 dead • 18-year-old killed in drug deal • Man shoots ex-girlfriend: police

Seven people were shot and two died in a shooting in the early morning hours on Sunday in Northwest D.C., police say.

D.C. police released a statement on X, saying officers responded to the area of 7th and P St., NW, for reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others were found injured and were taken to the hospital and a fifth injured victim walked into a local hospital a short time later.

The motive for this shooting remains under investigation. The preliminary detectives’ investigation suggests that one or more suspects intentionally discharged a firearm at the victims.

The victims’ identities are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police have not apprehended the shooter.

18-year-old dead after suspected drug deal gone wrong

Detectives in Charles County are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 11300 block of Snow Owl Place in Waldorf for a report of gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. As EMS was rendering aid to the man, he succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as 18-year-old Jayden Samari Reed.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened during a possible drug deal. Reed and another man were both shot. The other victim’s injury was not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-609-6453 or by submitting a tip online .

Featured article

Woman dies after being shot by ex-boyfriend

A man has been arrested and charged following a domestic-related fatal shooting in Annandale.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Woodburn Road shortly before 4:45 p.m. for a shooting. According to officials, the victim called police to report her ex-boyfriend was blocking her vehicle with his vehicle and preventing her from being able to leave. She told the dispatcher the man was wanted, and she had an active protective order against him.

While officers were responding to the incident, 30-year-old Tylen Jenning of Maryland shot the victim from his vehicle. Jennings fled in his vehicle before police arrival.

Officers arrived at the above location and discovered 30-year-old Anesha Isaacs of Maryland, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Officers identified the vehicle Jennings fled in and provided a lookout. The vehicle was shortly spotted heading towards Maryland. Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department quickly set up to anticipate Jennings’s path and safely took him into custody in Maryland. A firearm was recovered inside his vehicle.

Jennings is charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, and protective order violation. He is being held without bond as he awaits extradition back to Fairfax County.