2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting in Northwest DC: police

Seven people were shot and two died in a shooting in the early morning hours in Northwest D.C., police say.

D.C. police released a statement on X, saying officers responded to the area of 7th and P St., NW, for reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

At this time, two people have been pronounced dead, Five others were wounded in the shooting, all of whom are adults.

Police have not apprehended the shooter and are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can call 202-727-9099 or submit a tip anonymously online.