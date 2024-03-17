18-year-old killed, another man shot during drug deal in Charles County: Sheriff's Office
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Detectives in Charles County are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 11300 block of Snow Owl Place in Waldorf for a report of gunshots being fired.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. As EMS was rendering aid to the man, he succumbed to his injuries.
He has been identified as 18-year-old Jayden Samari Reed.
Following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened during a possible drug deal. Reed and another man were both shot. The other victim’s injury was not life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-609-6453 or by submitting a tip online.