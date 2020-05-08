Maryland’s plan for reopening schools could include virtual classes, summer and evening lessons

Maryland school students may be in for a dramatically different class experience once they return to schools that were closed early due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says the state plan is not one size fits all. School systems, like Montgomery County and Prince George's County will have to decide what works best for their students, staff and families.

The 54 page report, unveiled by State Superintendent Karen Salmon, underscores the benefit and importance of in-school learning saying, “Research has consistently found fully online virtual schools to produce less effective outcomes than those for students who are in brick and mortar school settings.” This, the report says, is especially true for math skills.

One strategy to ease students back into the classroom might have in-school classes for subjects like math and online instruction for language arts.

Other strategies include one day a week in school and the rest online, one week on and one week off, and having some grades at home, some grades at school.

The plan also suggests potential calendar changes to make up for lost instructional time, such as summer instruction, extended school days and evening sessions.

Though federal guidelines say schools can open in Phase 2, Maryland leaders don't anticipate a full return to the classroom until Phase 3 when coronavirus cases are down to a minimum and large gatherings are permitted again.

