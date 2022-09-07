Maryland's Frances Tiafoe tries to follow up Nadal upset by winning US Open QF

Frances Tiafoe returns to the court at the U.S. Open for the first time since he upset Rafael Nadal and will be trying to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal.

Tiafoe takes on No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev.

The 24-year-old Tiafoe ended Nadal's 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam events and is the youngest American man to get this far at the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Frances Tiafoe of the United States in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain in the Men's Singles fourth round match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 5th 2022 in Flushing

It's going to be a U.S. Open quarterfinal matchup of two rising stars when No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain, plays No. 11 Jannik Sinner, a 21-year-old from Italy. Sinner beat Alcaraz in four sets when they played this year at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz can end the U.S. Open ranked No. 1 .

The top-ranked woman, two-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek, takes on No. 8 Jessica Pegula. No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays No. 22 Karolina Pliskova.

