Maryland's coronavirus positivity rate drops to lowest point since March

Maryland's positivity rate for COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest level in more than two months.

The 11.6 percent statewide positivity rate is the lowest its been in the state since March 29, when the positivity rate was 11.3 percent.

The positivity rate, or the percentage of tested people who test positive for the coronavirus, peaked at 26.9 percent on April 17.

Maryland also says coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped to 1,239, their lowest level in more than six weeks.

The good news arrives as all parts of Maryland now enter a partial reopening. Montgomery County, which is one of the counties hit hardest by coronavirus, entered its Phase 1 reopening Friday.

