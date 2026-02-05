Maryland Zoo will name a pile of animal poop after your ex

The Brief This Valentine's Day, Maryland Zoo will name a pile of animal dung after your ex. The fundraiser is called Dollars for Dung. It'll cost you a $5 donation.



A lot of people will tell you they think Valentine’s Day stinks — but they probably don’t mean it quite like this.

What we know:

This Valentine's Day, forget flowers or chocolate. How about a little dung?

This week, Maryland Zoo officials announced a fundraiser called Dollars for Dung. All you have to do is donate $5, and the zoo will name a pile of you-know-what after your ex, sending the donor a PDF certificate to commemorate the occasion.

"They can send it, they can post it, they can do whatever," said Maryland Zoo Chief Operating Officer Shannon Brown.

She said the money would then be used to fund the zoo’s conservation efforts both in Maryland and in native habitats around the globe.

"This came out of, grossly enough, like a lunchtime conversation, and it’s sort of spiraled into this," Brown laughed.

By the numbers:

This is actually the second Valentine's Day that Maryland Zoo officials have run the Dollars for Dung fundraiser. Last time around, it was a hit.

"We received donations from over 30 countries across the world," Brown said. "I think we touched like all but two continents."

That led to a total haul of nearly $10,000, she added.

What you can do:

If you'd like to name a pile of animal dung after your stinky ex, you can click here.