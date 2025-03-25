Maryland Terps women's basketball beats Alabama 111-108 in double-overtime to advance to Sweet 16

The Brief Maryland edges Alabama 111-108 in double OT to secure Sweet 16 spot. Sarah Te-Biasu’s clutch three-pointer and 26 points lead Terps to victory. Crimson Tide’s Sarah Ashlee Barker scores career-high 45 in hard-fought loss.



The Maryland Terrapins pulled off a thrilling double-overtime victory on Monday, edging out Alabama 111-108 in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament to secure a Sweet 16 berth.

Maryland prevails over Alabama in double-overtime thriller

What we know:

Terps guard Sarah Te-Biasu, who finished with 26 points, hit a clutch three-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation to tie the game and later scored eight key points in the second overtime to lift the fourth-seeded Terrapins (25-7). Maryland will now face top-seeded South Carolina in the next round.

The Crimson Tide (24-9) had a standout performance from Sarah Ashlee Barker, who had a career-high 45 points. Alabama also held a commanding 17-point lead in the third quarter before Maryland’s fourth-quarter resurgence, highlighted by two free throws from guard Shyanne Sellers to tie the game at 80 with just over a minute left.

Sarah Te-Biasu leads Terrapins with clutch plays and 26 points

What's next:

Alabama regained the lead briefly on a Barker three-pointer with 38.6 seconds remaining, but Maryland’s Te-Biasu answered, forcing the game into overtime. Alabama faced challenges with two of their top players -- Zaay Green and Aaliyah Nye -- fouling out late in regulation.

In the first overtime, Maryland led by three before Barker was fouled on a three-point attempt with 0.7 seconds left. Barker made all three free throws to force a second overtime. Maryland held on despite Alabama’s late attempts. Te-Biasu sealed the victory when she broke up an inbound pass.

"It was really a fight. We went double overtime but we just kept playing for each other the whole game," Te-Biasu said according to the Associated Press. "I know I think it was like the third and fourth quarter it was a little bit tough for us, but we never gave up and we just kept fighting. That's all we did."

The game marked the only second-round victory by a No. 4 seed over a No. 5 seed this year, continuing a tradition of at least one No. 4 seed advancing to the Sweet 16 in every NCAA women’s tournament.