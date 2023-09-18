Maryland woman wins $50,000 lottery prize playing despised license plate numbers

A lucky Maryland woman won $50,000 by playing the numbers on her license plate that she originally hated!

Lottery officials say the winner from Baltimore won big on the September 10 Pick 5 drawing. The winner told them that when she originally was issued the license plate several years ago, she tried to change it because she didn't like the numbers.

When she found out it couldn't be changed, she settled for the plates, but said she started to see a combination of the despised numbers everywhere.

"It kept appearing everywhere," said the big winner. "I saw it on paperwork at my job, on other car tags, on TV, everywhere."

A few weeks ago, the winner began playing the number 91104. She played 91104 straight for $1 on that lucky Sunday and won $50,000.

"I just started crying," said the winner. "I really never thought it would actually come out." Her husband said the win could not have come at a better time.

The couple says they plan to pay some bills with the winnings and save the rest.