Maryland woman wins $1 million Powerball prize after buying ticket on Virginia’s Eastern Shore

A Maryland woman won a $1 million Powerball prize after stopping to buy a lottery ticket while driving home through Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Christine Oberheitmann and her husband were heading back home to Berlin, Maryland last month when they stopped at Sting-Ray's restaurant in Cape Charles, Virginia for a break.

Oberheitmann picked up a Powerball ticket when she saw the jackpot had grown to $500 million. "I typically only play when the jackpot gets big," she told Virginia Lottery officials.

She let the computer select random numbers for the September 9 drawing and ended up matching five of them to win the $1 million prize.

Monday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $1.04 billion.