Maryland woman swims from Bay Bridge to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Maryland ultra-swimmer Katie Pumphrey is swimming from the Bay Bridge to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

The 24-mile swim is being done to celebrate the decades-long clean up efforts to make Baltimore’s port swimmable.

Pumphrey began her journey Tuesday at 3 a.m. at Sandy Point State Park at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. She is scheduled to finish in the water near the Harborplace Amphitheater in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

You can track her journey online.