Maryland, Virginia rank in top half of WalletHub list of best states to live in

Maryland and Virginia rank in the top half of WalletHub's new list of best states to live in.

The rankings compare the country's 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability, WalletHub said.

Some of the indicators include housing costs, income growth, weekly work hours, education rates and quality of hospitals.

Virginia is ranked number 12 on the list while Maryland is ranked number 23. Experts recommend taking into consideration the challenges faced by some states during the COVID-19 pandemic and how they plan to move forward when determining if a new state is the right fit for you.

