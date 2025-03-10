Maryland, Virginia measles potential exposure sites

The Brief Health officials announced a positive case of measles in a Howard County resident and are identifying potential exposure sites. The resident recently traveled internationally and the case is not linked to the Texas and New Mexico outbreaks. Exposure sites include Washington Dulles Airport on March 5 and Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center on March 7.



Health officials in Maryland announced a positive case of measles in a Howard County resident on Sunday and are working to identify people who might have been exposed.

The resident recently traveled internationally according to the Maryland Department of Health and Howard County health officials.

The case is not associated with the measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico, they added.

"Out of an abundance of caution, health officials are coordinating an effort to identify people who might have been exposed, including contacting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights," said a Maryland Department of Health spokesperson in a statement.

Authorities advise that individuals who were present at these locations during the mentioned times may have been exposed:

Washington Dulles International Airport: Terminal A, on transportation to the main terminal and in the baggage claim area | March 5th, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department | March 7th, 3:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Measles Symptoms and Complications from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can lead to serious complications.

Symptoms usually begin 7 to 14 days after infection.

Measles can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children.

Measles Vaccination from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are recommended by doctors as the best way to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella.

Children may get 2 doses of MMRV vaccine instead.

MMR & MMRV vaccines usually protect people for life against measles and rubella; but immunity against mumps may decrease over time.