Maryland and Virginia gas stations rank among best in US

A new national survey has ranked several gas stations in Maryland and Virginia among the top independent stops in the country.

The poll, conducted by compliance consulting firm American River Wellness, asked more than 3,000 drivers to name their favorite locally owned gas stations.

Virginia's top gas stations

Goose Creek Market in Staunton, Virginia landed at No. 4 overall, praised for combining "quality food with real convenience." Its deli, featuring Boar’s Head meats and daily specials, has become a local favorite lunch spot for locals and travelers alike.

Other Virginia stations making the list include Floyd Xpress Market at No. 52 in Floyd and Legacy Markets at No. 100 in Shadwell.

Maryland's top gas stations

In Maryland, The Fill-Er-Up in Parkton ranked No. 38, Direct to You Gas in Westminster came in at No. 74, and Lee Delauter & Son, with locations in Myersville and Middletown, placed at No. 82.

West Virginia stations also made the list, with J&J Country Roads Store in Pence Springs ranked No. 19 and Mt. Top Convenience in Thomas at No. 24. Delaware’s Liberty Happy Gas in Magnolia landed at No. 64, while Speedy Gas in Newark came in at No. 96.

Topping the national list was Rumpy’s Bakery & Deli in Gainesville, Texas, known for its scratch-made fried pies, fresh breads, and deli favorites.

