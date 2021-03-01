Maryland, Virginia among nation’s most educated states; West Virginia last, according to list

Maryland and Virginia ranked among the nation’s most educated states, according to a list compiled by WalletHub; while neighboring West Virginia was ranked last.

READ MORE: Most students in DC region plan to stick with virtual learning

Maryland ranked No. 2, just behind Massachusetts; and Virginia checked in at No. 6.

READ MORE: Schools required to administer standardized testing this year

West Virginia was registered at No. 50, according to the study.

WalletHub’s weighted criteria included share of adults 25 and older who have a high school diploma, adults who have at least some college experience, share of adults with a bachelor’s degree, and share of adults with some post-graduate education.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Click here to read more about the methodology they employed.

Filling out the top 10 were Connecticut, Vermont, and Colorado – at No. 3 through No. 5; and New Jersey, New Hampshire, Minnesota, and Washington state at No. 7 through 10.



