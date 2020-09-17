Maryland unemployment document shows more than 16,000 legitimate claims frozen due to fraud concerns

article

After weeks of working to get the number of Marylanders who had their unemployment claims frozen due to a statewide fraud investigation, FOX 5 has learned, through an open records act request, that 16,508 legitimate people had claims frozen and reinstated.

Additionally, nearly 16,000 more are waiting for their claims to be verified after providing additional proof of identity.

In July, Maryland announced a massive, coordinated unemployment fraud case where scammers attempted to steal half a billion dollars. At last check, authorities said no arrests have been made and no information has been provided on who was behind the scheme.

In the initial fraud investigation in July, over 48,000 claims were frozen.

RELATED: Maryland officials discover massive unemployment insurance fraud scheme involving $501M, Governor says

Advertisement

“The initial fraud investigation announced has been completed, with nearly 95% of claims initially investigated determined to be fraudulent,” reads a statement from the Maryland Department of Labor. “As a result of aggressive security measures, the department has detected additional out-of-state and in-state fraudulent claims.”

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to records, since July, about 150,000 additional claims have been frozen. FOX 5 has continued to speak to people who have been waiting weeks for their claims to be reinstated after they provided additional proof of identity.

As FOX 5 reported last week, the Labor Department says it’s been provided $2.4 million to combat fraud from the U.S. Labor Department.

READ MORE: FOX 5 pushing for answers for Marylanders whose unemployment benefits were frozen

FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts has been covering this story and will have an exclusive interview with Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson on tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.

WATCH LIVE FOR MORE