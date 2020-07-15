Maryland officials discover massive unemployment insurance fraud scheme involving $501M, Governor says

Maryland officials are investigating what Governor Larry Hogan described as a massive unemployment insurance fraud scheme involving more than 47,500 phone claims and totaling more than $500 million.

Investigators discovered 10s of thousands of fraudulent claims that used stolen identities and personal information acquired from previous breaches.

FOX 5 was first to report on the report about the concern over unemployment fraud.

The governor said that Maryland claimants’ personal information was not compromised during the scheme.

According to Hogan, the state saved taxpayers a half billion dollars by identifying the conspiracy.

