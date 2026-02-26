Maryland trooper hospitalized after crash on Capital Beltway

article

The Brief A Maryland State trooper was hospitalized after a crash on the Capital Beltway on Thursday. The trooper was on patrol when his car was rear-ended, according to the Maryland State Police. State police did not provide details about the trooper's condition.



Trooper involved in crash

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, in the southbound lanes on the Inner Loop of the Beltway, before the Annapolis Road exit.

According to the Maryland State Police, the trooper was out on patrol when he got stuck in traffic. That's when officials said his car was rear-ended by a Ford Escape.

What we don't know:

The trooper was taken to a local hospital, according to the Maryland State Police, but the nature of his injuries were not clear.

The driver of the Ford Escape was not injured. Officials are still investigating the crash.

Lanes reopened

What's next:

The crash briefly forced one lane to close, but as of 4 p.m., all lanes have since reopened.