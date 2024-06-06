Expand / Collapse search

Maryland tornado timeline: Tracking the storm’s damage path

Updated  June 6, 2024 1:38pm EDT
FOX 5 DC

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas tracks the tornado as it crossed through central Maryland.

WASHINGTON - FOX 5’s Mike Thomas tracked Wednesday’s tornado-producing storms as they crossed through central Maryland.

The severe storms tore through Maryland on Wednesday afternoon and evening, leaving behind a path of destruction. Trees were downed, power service was disrupted, and several people were hurt. 

Here’s a timeline of events tracking Wednesday's tornadoes as the storm crossed through central Maryland:

5:30PM Line of Storms Develops West

6:40PM Funnel Cloud Spotted North of Leesburg

7PM Large Tornado Confirmed on the Ground Near Poolesville, MD

7:40PM Strong Tornado Crosses I-270 LIVE on FOX 5

8:15PM Funnel Cloud Reported in Fulton, MD

8:35PM Tornado Reported on the Ground Near Columbia, MD

8:50PM Tornado Reported Crossing Near I-95/I-195 Jct.

9:15PM Storm Remained Tornado Warned as it Crossed Baltimore

