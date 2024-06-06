Maryland tornado timeline: Tracking the storm’s damage path
WASHINGTON - FOX 5’s Mike Thomas tracked Wednesday’s tornado-producing storms as they crossed through central Maryland.
The severe storms tore through Maryland on Wednesday afternoon and evening, leaving behind a path of destruction. Trees were downed, power service was disrupted, and several people were hurt.
Here’s a timeline of events tracking Wednesday's tornadoes as the storm crossed through central Maryland:
5:30PM Line of Storms Develops West
6:40PM Funnel Cloud Spotted North of Leesburg
7PM Large Tornado Confirmed on the Ground Near Poolesville, MD
7:40PM Strong Tornado Crosses I-270 LIVE on FOX 5
8:15PM Funnel Cloud Reported in Fulton, MD
8:35PM Tornado Reported on the Ground Near Columbia, MD
8:50PM Tornado Reported Crossing Near I-95/I-195 Jct.
9:15PM Storm Remained Tornado Warned as it Crossed Baltimore
