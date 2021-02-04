Maryland to open COVID-19 mass vaccination sites at Six Flags America and Baltimore Convention Center Friday

Maryland will open a series of COVID-19 mass vaccination sites Friday.

The first two sites will open at the Baltimore Convention Center and at Six Flags America in Prince George's County.

Maryland is in Phase 1C of their vaccine distribution plan making residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings, eligible. Vaccination appointments are required.

Beginning on Thursday, February 11, CVS pharmacies will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations at 18 Maryland locations including Baltimore, Bowie, Chester, Frederick, Fulton, Hagerstown, Ocean City, and Rockville.

Maryland providers have administered 601,914 COVID-19 vaccines. Officials say 73.9 percent of all first doses received from the federal government have been given.