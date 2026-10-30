Maryland teen sentenced to 7 years for deadly stolen car crash

The Brief A Maryland teen was sentenced to seven years after a deadly stolen vehicle crash. The crash killed a 35-year-old mother. The victim's family believes the punishment does not go far enough.



A Maryland teen was sentenced to seven years in prison for the death of a Prince George’s County mother after crashing into her vehicle while fleeing police in a stolen car.

What we know:

Michael Collins, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to one count of grossly negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle and one count of auto theft.

On Friday in Upper Marlboro, a judge ordered Collins to serve seven years behind bars with credit for 435 days already served. Upon his release, Collins will serve five years of probation. Collins also received a five-year sentence for stealing the car, but that time was suspended.

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The fatal crash happened on August 26, 2025. Authorities reported that Collins was driving a stolen vehicle carrying three other juvenile passengers when he ran a red light while speeding through an intersection in Landover, located at Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Sheriff Road.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Teen indicted in stolen car crash that killed DC mother

The stolen vehicle struck a car occupied by 35-year-old Shaunte Denise Canty and her 2-year-old non-verbal son. Canty died as a result of the crash. In addition to her young son, Canty left behind a 6-year-old daughter.

Dig deeper:

During the sentencing, the judge emphasized that Collins was not simply a 16-year-old on a joyride; rather, he had stolen a vehicle while already on probation and was actively attempting to run from law enforcement. The judge noted Collins’ extensive criminal history dating back to 2023, which includes robbery, armed robbery and unauthorized vehicle use.

As an added condition of his five-year probation, Collins must complete eight hours of community service every year on August 26.

What they're saying:

In the courtroom, Canty’s family members fought back tears as they described the impact of her loss. Through a family member, Canty's mother shared a victim impact statement saying that she never imagined losing her daughter under such circumstances.

"I don’t think justice was served… it’s not fair." said the Canty's mother, Colleta Chase.

Collins read a letter out loud in court apologizing to Canty's loved ones, though her family members said they do not believe his apology was genuine.

The grieving family expressed that Collins should be serving life in prison, maintaining that the punishment does not go far enough.