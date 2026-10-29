Unsafe conditions prompt evacuation at Loudoun County apartment building

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The Brief A Purcellville apartment complex was partially evacuated due to unsafe conditions. The hazards were discovered after Fire officials responded to a call for service on Oct. 25. Nearly 55 people were displaced and 24 units were impacted due to the unsafe conditions.



An apartment in Purcellville was partially evacuated Thursday evening due to unsafe conditions, according to the Loudoun County Department of Building and Development.

What we know:

The department issued an unsafe structure order to the Purcellville East Apartments at 110 to 120 N. 16th Street. Residents were evacuated from second-floor units in six buildings, with 24 units impacted.

The county conducted a building inspection at the location after Fire and Rescue officials responded to a call for service on Oct. 25. During the call, officials observed unsafe conditions, including damaged staircases.

The conditions were reported for further inspection, and county officials confirmed the stairwells to the second floors of the buildings are unsafe, making apartments on second floors unsafe to access.

Nearly 55 people were displaced due to the conditions. Residents in the first floor units were not impacted.

Notices were posted at the apartment complex on Thursday, and county officials alerted residents to the emergency order. Twenty-two of the 24 impacted units were occupied, officials said.

What's next:

Multiple county departments and nonprofit agencies are helping residents and their pets relocate until the hazards are addressed.

Fire crews helped residents gather their belongings, and building officials are working with the property owner to address the conditions.

Those impacted by the evacuation can call the county for assistance at 703-777-0420.