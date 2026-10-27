Gastrointestinal, respiratory illnesses prompt temporary closure of Prince George's County elementary school

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The Brief Princeton Elementary School in Prince George’s County will be closed through Friday, Oct. 30. The temporary closure comes as respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses spread among students and staff Increased flu-like and gastroenteritis-like symptoms were reported in 48 students and 16 staff members.



Princeton Elementary School in Prince George’s County will be closed through Friday, Oct. 30, due to rising respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses, officials said Tuesday evening.

What we know:

The temporary closure comes as illnesses spread among students and staff. The decision was made by the school district and the county’s health department after reports of increased flu-like and gastroenteritis-like symptoms in 48 students and 16 staff members.

School officials said the closure will allow the infectious period to pass and will allow crews to deep clean and sanitize the school building.

Officials urged parents and guardians to keep students home if they show symptoms and practice preventative measures like handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes.

The school said further updates will be shared directly with families.