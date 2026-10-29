License plate readers aid in Fairfax County burglary arrest

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The Brief An alleged burglar was arrested with the help of automated license plate reader technology in Fairfax County. The arrest comes as surrounding jurisdictions shut down their Flock camera programs due to privacy concerns. Police recovered evidence linking 73-year-old Michael Spillino to additional burglaries outside of Fairfax County.



An alleged burglar was brought to justice with the help of automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology in Fairfax County, as surrounding jurisdictions move to shut down the cameras amid mounting privacy concerns.

What we know:

Police arrested 73-year-old Michael Spillino of Alexandria, who is accused of breaking into a home on Tuesday morning. According to police, the homeowner witnessed the break-in through a home security camera and provided investigators with descriptions of both the suspect and his vehicle.

Fairfax County police then used automated license plate reader technology to find Spillino’s car and make the arrest. Investigators said that they recovered evidence linking Spillino to additional burglaries outside Fairfax County.

Attempts to reach Spillino for comment were not immediately successful.

License plate reader concerns

Dig deeper:

In Fairfax County, law enforcement officials say that automated license plate readers, including Flock cameras, are vital to keeping the community safe.

On October 20, Major Hudson Bull of the Fairfax County Police emphasized the importance of the systems.

"Our officers and detectives rely on this technology every day to solve and prevent crime," Bull said. "It has become an essential law enforcement tool that has a direct impact on the public safety of Fairfax County."

Despite police support, the technology remains controversial. ALPR systems capture not only license plate numbers, but also the precise time, date and location of vehicles as they drive past.

As a result, several neighboring cities and counties throughout the region are choosing to eliminate the devices. The City of Alexandria is opting to shut down its 61 Flock cameras by Friday night, citing privacy concerns as part of the decision. Last month, the Arlington County Board also voted to remove dozens of the cameras located there.

READ MORE | Alexandria police to deactivate Flock license plate reader cameras. Here’s what that means

Scrutiny of the systems has also been fueled by reports such as one from The Washington Post, which detailed allegations of former police officers retaining access to Flock’s surveillance system long after leaving the force.

Neighbors speak out

What they're saying:

On Thursday, McLean residents expressed mixed reactions to the presence of the cameras.

"I don’t like them," said resident David Crone. "You can’t drive anywhere; they see where you’re going. To me, it’s an invasion of privacy."

Other residents voiced support for the tools, pointing to their utility in crime prevention.

"I think it’s a good idea," said McLean resident Don Schroeder. "I think it’s helpful to law enforcement, so I’m in favor of it."