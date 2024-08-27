Maryland teacher charged with sexual abuse of girl under 10 years old

A teacher at Cooper Lane Elementary School in Landover Hills is in custody and facing multiple charges which include sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography.

PG County teacher, Mark Cobb

The suspect is 44-year-old Mark Cobb of Bowie. The victim is a girl under the age of 10 years old who is the suspect’s former student.

Detectives were notified of the allegations against Cobb on August 25, 2024. It was later learned the suspect was texting with the victim between June 2023 and August 2024. According to officials, during that time, Cobb asked for and received sexually inappropriate photos of the victim.

Cobb was arrested on Monday. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives recovered items of evidence from his home. He is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, nine counts of possession of child pornography and child pornography promoting- distribution with intent to possess.

At this time, detectives have not discovered any additional victims at the school but urge anyone with information relevant to this case to call CVAA detectives at 301-772-4930.