Maryland emergency alert system to be implemented this week due to COVID-19

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a press conference Monday that the state would be implementing its emergency alert system this week due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m., an emergency alert will be sent to cell phones statewide to "remind Marylanders of critical COVID-19 prevention measures and provide information regarding state and local law enforcement actions."

This will be the second use of this technology by the Hogan administration after it was used on March 31 of this year to inform residents of a Stay at Home order.

“I know that there is growing frustration that we are all still fighting this virus,” said Gov. Hogan. “Many people are struggling emotionally and financially, and this is causing a great deal of stress for nearly everyone—but following the public health directives is the only way we will be able to stop this virus, keep Maryland open for business, and keep hospitals from overflowing.”

The emergency alert is just one of the new measures Hogan announced this week. He also discussed new compliance units that will be in place throughout the state starting on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and a 24/7 phone line and email that have been put in place to support those compliance teams.

The statewide positivity rate stands at 6.88% as of Monday. Most jurisdictions and health officials say states should strive to keep that number around 5%.