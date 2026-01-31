Maryland state trooper struck by suspected impaired driver in Prince George’s County

article

The Brief A Maryland State Police trooper was struck early Saturday while checking on a vehicle along Branch Avenue in Prince George’s County. Police say the driver who hit the trooper is suspected of impaired driving and has been arrested. The trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been released.



A Maryland State Police trooper was struck by a pickup truck early Saturday morning while checking on a vehicle parked along Branch Avenue in Prince George’s County, according to police.

What we know:

Maryland State Police said the incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. along southbound Branch Avenue near Moores Road.

According to investigators, a trooper from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack was checking on a vehicle parked in the right lane of the roadway. The trooper’s marked patrol vehicle was parked behind the unoccupied car with emergency lights activated.

Police said that while the trooper was outside his patrol vehicle, a black Ford F-150 struck the rear of the trooper’s cruiser, causing the vehicle to then strike the trooper.

The trooper was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for treatment. Authorities said he has since been released.

The driver

State police identified the driver of the Ford F-150 as Rayshaud Davon Shield, 32, of Upper Marlboro.

Police said Shield was arrested and charged with suspected impaired driving and other related traffic offenses. He is being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center while awaiting a court commissioner.

Road closures and investigation

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures in the area during the investigation.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack are leading the active and ongoing investigation into the incident.