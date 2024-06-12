Maryland state trooper injured by suspects fleeing after theft at Harris Teeter

article

A Maryland State Trooper was injured in a crash Tuesday by suspects fleeing the scene of a crime.

Officials say just after 4 p.m. on June 11, deputies with the Calvert County responded to a report of a theft in progress at the Harris Teeter located at 10125 Ward Road in Dunkirk.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a white Nissan Altima occupied by two male subjects fleeing the scene after stealing multiple items.

The suspect vehicle was located traveling south on Route 4 in the area of Lower Marlboro Road and troopers tried to stop the car.

The suspects fled and deputies pursued the vehicle as the suspects attempted to ram a detective's police vehicle and continued fleeing.

As troopers were trying to throw down stop sticks, they swerved to evade the sticks and hit a trooper.

The trooper was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was evaluated, treated and has since been released.

Deputies were able to apprehend Shadeed Gregory Graham, 23 of Capitol Heights, Malik Demencio Lewis, 27 of Hagerstown, and Jordan Green, 27 of Bowie.

All of the suspects were taken to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with attempted first-degree murder, multiple counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, and theft.