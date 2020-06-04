Maryland state senator looks to change police procedures in wake of George Floyd death

Police departments in Maryland are changing their policies after protests erupted nationwide in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Maryland State Senator William Smith released a memo to his constituents calling for structural changes to the state’s police force.

In the letter, he laid out eight suggestions for law-enforcement reform in the state – suggestions he hopes will be turned into legislation in the upcoming legislative session.

The list arrives in the wake of the deaths of black people at the hands of police – from Ferguson to Baltimore to Cleveland – and now to Minneapolis.

It’s just a constant reminder that we need to be involved and that there are so many more reforms that we need to make,” Smith said. “This is about a systemic approach to changing things.”

Smith calls the approach “8CantWait” – which is spearheaded by Baltimore area activist Deray McKesson.



“The 8cantwait, those police, when put together have shown to reduce instances of police-involved death and violence by 70percent, 7-0,” Smith said.

Those suggestions include disclosing police officer records and allowing non-law enforcement public officials to weigh in on complaints.

It calls for an update to use-of-force measures, like banning chokeholds and strangleholds and requiring officers to use de-escalation attempts first.

Smith is also asking for excessive force bystander intervention – which would require an officer to intervene whenever they see another officer using excessive force.

Smith says he expects a tangible bill to hit the general assembly by the next legislative session in early January.

The Fraternal Order of Police and other area jurisdictions have declined to comment, saying they will have an official statement once actual legislation is introduced.

You can read Smith's plan by clicking here.

