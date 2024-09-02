11 illegal car meetups busted, 7 arrests made by Maryland State Police task force

article

Members of the Maryland State Police Car Rally Task Force were able to break up 11 illegal car meetups this weekend and made seven arrests.

The task force has been focused on investigating "exhibition driving events," also known as "takeovers."

This often involves drivers blocking off roads to perform stunts, disrupting traffic, causing property damage and posing risks to the public.

Police responded to several locations Saturday night where up to 200 participants gathered in parking lots and tried to shut down intersections across the state.

Police responded to the following locations:

10:40pm: 5710 A Wabash Avenue, Baltimore, MD

11:10pm: 2880-2894 Rolling Rd, Windsor Mill, MD

11:49pm: 3030 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD

12:07am: 1801 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD

12:40am: N Eutaw at W. North Ave, Baltimore, MD

12:34am: I-195 Park and Ride, Catonsville, MD

1:40am: 7900 Governor Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD

2:22am: 12705 Laurel-Bowie Rd, Laurel, MD

3:25am: Konterra Dr and Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD

3:30am: I-95 at Ebenezer Road/Philadelphia Road, White Marsh, MD

4:00am: 812A Oregon Avenue, Linthicum Heights, MD

The Baltimore Police Department, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police Department and Prince George’s County Police Department all assisted Maryland State Police.

They made seven arrests in total, recovered one stolen car and an illegal firearm. The individuals arrested and charged include:

Daniel Linton, 20, of Port Deposit was charged with assault on police, malicious destruction of property, and related traffic offenses.

Sh’Nard Martinez-Eric Pope, 24, Chase Andrew Cover, 19, and Alycia Destiny Cropper, 22 were arrested and charged in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Christian Thayn Dean, 21,was charged with disorderly conduct and William Starkey, 21, was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Marcellus Cortez Swann, 33, was arrested for DUI and charged criminally for carrying a handgun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Maryland State Police and partners at local agencies have increased patrols in "hotspot" areas to crack down on car meetups.

"This proactive approach includes enhanced traffic enforcement and the initiation of criminal investigations against the perpetrators," MSP said in a press release.

"The combined efforts continue to be instrumental in effectively addressing illegal exhibition driving across the designated regions," they continued.

Car meetups have been an increasingly dangerous issue across the DMV.

Back in May, Maryland lawmakers voted to approve a bill cracking down on reckless driving across the state.

House Bill 601 increased the penalty from $500 to $1,000 in certain racing or reckless driving/exhibition driving situations. Actions prohibited include skidding, squealing, burning, or smoking tires, swerving, or swaying while skidding/drifting, purposefully revving your engines and grinding gears.

The bill also increases the points to your license. Guilty offenders could be looking at 8 to 12 points if convicted.