Maryland State Police search for suspect in deadly College Park highway shooting

Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly highway shooting in Prince George's County. Police released photos that they believe show the suspect and the car involved.

Police say the car is a Hyundai Sonata.

Investigators say the incident happened Saturday afternoon along U.S. Route 50 near Veterans Parkway in College Park.

It started when a tow truck driver, later identified as 29-year-old Delonte Hicks, and the suspect got into a verbal fight while both were driving on Route 50. During the exchange of words, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Hicks. The suspect then continued driving eastbound on Route 50 and fled the scene.

Hicks was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Hicks and the suspect did not know each other prior to the fight.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle involved is asked to call Maryland State Police homicide detectives 443-684-1216 or 410-977-9384.