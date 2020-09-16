Maryland State Police investigating deadly dump-truck crash in Waldorf

Maryland State Police are on the scene after a deadly crash involving a dump truck in Waldorf on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Multiple people rescued in Charles County after several cars were swept off roadway

Troopers say a dump truck collided with a passenger vehicle Mattawoman Beantown Road around 7:30 a.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver of the passenger vehicle “jumped in front of the dump truck.”

READ MORE: 2-year-old killed in Charles County home after playing with gun, police say

Advertisement

Troopers have shut down one lane while they investigate the crash and clear the scene.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE